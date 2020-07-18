Biden says he's had intel briefings, warns of election meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he has begun receiving intelligence briefings and warns that Russia, China and other adversaries are attempting to undermine the upcoming U.S. election in November.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wasn’t specific and offered no evidence while addressing a virtual fundraiser Friday.

However, in the process, he confirmed receiving classified briefings after suggesting as recently as late last month that he wasn’t getting them.

Biden received intelligence briefings while vice president but told reporters he wasn’t getting them as of June 30.

Classified briefings are traditionally provided to major-party nominees once they win the primary, but Biden won’t formally become the nominee until the party’s convention next month.

