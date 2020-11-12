Biden moving forward with transition without help from Trump administration's intelligence team

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden says he’s not worried that President Donald Trump has broken with tradition by not letting him read the ultra-secret daily brief containing the nation’s most sensitive intelligence before inauguration.

Biden says he can't make national security decisions yet anyway so he doesn't need it.

National security and intelligence experts hope Trump eventually decides to share the so-called President's Daily Brief with Biden.

They say U.S. adversaries can take advantage of the country during an American presidential transition and key foreign issues will be bearing down on Biden when he walks in the Oval Office.

On Wednesday, Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said he would intervene if Biden were still not receiving the daily brief by Friday. Lankford is a member of the Senate Oversight Committee, which is discussing looping Biden in on the briefing.

"There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that," Lankford told radio station KRMG.