Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in COVID-19 era Wednesday

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is making his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris.

The former primary rivals will appear together Wednesday at a high school in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. The event is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The pair are expected to discuss their shared vision for how to defeat President Donald Trump and then lead the country through a pandemic, its economic fallout and a long simmering reckoning with systemic racism.

Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like.

Biden announced Tuesday afternoon that Harris would be joining him on the ticket as his nominee for vice president. Wednesday morning, the California senator released a video that appears to show the moment Biden asked her to run with him.

We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I'm ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3PJcUTYBGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2020

President Donald Trump has already been critical of Biden’s choice. At a press conference Tuesday, he said he was “a little surprised that he picked her.” He also said Harris was “nasty” and “disrespectful” to Biden during the primary. And on Wednesday, the president claimed to be happy with Biden’s choice.

“@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!” he tweeted.

