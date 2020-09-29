'Biden-Harris' campaign logo projected onto Cleveland skyscraper ahead of presidential debate

CLEVELAND — A skyscraper in Cleveland was lit up Tuesday morning with the Biden-Harris campaign logo ahead of the first presidential debate, which will take place Tuesday evening.

The unknown person or persons who shined the projection first attempted to light up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers — before moving over to the Terminal Tower.

Completed in 1930, the Terminal Tower is the second-tallest building in downtown Cleveland and an iconic part of the city's skyline.

update. They've settled on Terminal Tower pic.twitter.com/sWxMmb8MxY — Dave Kraska (@DaveKraska) September 29, 2020

Visible signs of support for the Biden and Trump campaigns have been in abundance in Northeast Ohio. Yard signs for both candidates can be found throughout Northeast Ohio. Anti-Trump billboards have been visible throughout the city in recent days.

The presidential debate will be held Tuesday at the Samson Pavilion, on Cleveland Clinic's Health Education Campus. The last general election presidential debate held in Cleveland was in 1980.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on WEWS in Cleveland.

