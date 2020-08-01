Biden expected to reveal VP pick next week

Major 2020 election news will likely take place with Democratic Nominee set to reveal his pick for vice president.

THE PROCESS

The Biden team has been very secretive with the vetting process like previous presidential campaigns. According to sources, many top level advisers are not even privileged to the selection process.

Biden said months ago he would pick a woman to be his running mate but has not narrowed it down any further.

THE POSSIBLE PICKS

While it is possible Biden will pick someone not on this list, it is expected he will chose from these 11 women:

Stacey Abrams: A former legislator in Georgia who came close to winning the Governor's Race in Georgia in 2018. Abrams is an African American leader and viewed as a rising star but some question whether she has enough national experience.

Tammy Baldwin: A United States Senator representing the swing state of Wisconsin, but some question whether she has had enough exposure on the national stage.

Karen Bass: A member of the House of Representatives representing California, Bass is an experienced legislator and African-American leader. Being from California however doesn't help with swing states.

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Mayor of Atlanta and an African-American leader, Bottoms, however, has limited national experience.

Val Demings: A Member of Congress from the crucial state of Florida, Demings is a prominent member of the Congressional Black Caucus who gained exposure during the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Some attack her time as a police chief however.

Tammy Duckworth: A United States Senator representing Illinois, Duckworth is also a veteran. Some however wonder if she is well known enough.

Michelle Lujan Grisham: Governor of New Mexico and a former Member of Congress, Grisham has experience and is one of the nations top Latinas. Critics point to the fact few know her outside of New Mexico.

Kamala Harris: A United States Senator and African-American leader, Harris is-well known as a former presidential candidate. Some Biden advisers don't like how she attacked Biden during the campaign. Not to mention her time as prosecutor could hurt her with some voters.

Susan Rice: An African-American woman who served as former National Security Adviser under President Obama, Rice has qualifications but has never held elected office.

Gretchen Whitmer: Whitmer leads the swing state of Michigan as governor but some question whether Biden should pick an African-American to serve as his number two.

Elizabeth Warren: Warren is well known on the national stage as a progressive, which could help turnout for Joe Biden. However she is also a lighting rode for conservatives.

