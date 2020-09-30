Menu

Biden embarks on campaign train tour through Ohio, Pennsylvania

Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 30, 2020
Hours after a chaotic presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will embark on a train tour through northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania throughout the day on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to make seven stops in towns and cities throughout the region. He's expected to depart from Cleveland at 9:45 a.m. ET, and his tour will conclude in Greensburg, Pennsylvania east of Pittsburgh, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

During several terms as a Delaware senator and throughout his time as Vice President, Biden became known for commuting back and forth between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware via an Amtrak train, earning him the nickname "Amtrak Joe."

On Tuesday evening, Biden and President Donald Trump traded political barbs and personal insults in a messy presidential debate. Trump often interrupted both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, preventing either candidate from fully expressing their campaign positions.

Recent national polls show Biden still holds a lead over Trump a month out from the election. However, Biden will need a strong showing in Pennsylvania — a state that went to Trump in the 2016 election. Polls show that Biden has a small lead in the Keystone State and that Ohio is currently a toss-up race.

