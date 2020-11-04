Menu

Biden breaks Obama's 2008 record with more than 70 million votes received

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 14:12:06-05

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received the most votes than anyone who has ever run for president.

According to the FEC and The New York Times, Biden has received 70,224,898 votes so far, breaking the record set by his former running mate, Barack Obama, who earned 66,862,039 votes in 2008.

That's with 86% of the votes reported.

Trump currently has 67,423,592 votes.

USA Today reported that many of those votes came in early voting, which set records too, with 101.2 million people making their pick ahead of Election Day.

In 2016, Donald Trump received 62,985,106 votes, The Times reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

