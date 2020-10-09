Menu

Biden and Harris speak to supporters in Phoenix

Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-08 20:53:09-04

PHOENIX, Ariz.-- Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris spoke to supporters in Phoenix today.

The former Vice President gave remarks to "First Week Voters."

Biden's speech mostly centered on how the Trump White House has failed the American people during the pandemic, including Arizonans.

"More than 210,000 Americans have lost their lives to this virus. We lose more every single day. 36,000 Arizonans have been lost. 6000, gone, gone. More than 220,000 Arizonans have been infected with COVID. 122,000 jobs in Arizona still haven't come back," said Biden.

The Biden-Harris campaign also says they will be continuing their campaign tour in Southern Arizona tomorrow.

It is unclear at this point if Biden and Harris are continuing or if it will be campaign staff.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

