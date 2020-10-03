Menu

Bernie Sanders resuming in-person campaigning to back Biden

Evan Vucci /AP
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, now Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. Former staffers from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign want to harness strong support for the Vermont senator among Hispanics to bolster Joe Biden in two battleground states that could prove critical in November’s election. Nuestro PAC is launching a 30-second spot that will begin airing Thursday for two weeks in heavily Hispanic Nevada and Iowa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Oct 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-03 14:38:10-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the battleground states of New Hampshire and Michigan to promote Joe Biden and soothe any lingering tensions between the Democratic Party's progressive and centrist wings.

Spokesman Mike Casca says the Vermont senator will hold a socially distanced, outdoor rally Saturday in Lebanon, New Hampshire which will be capped to keep crowds from growing too large.

On Monday, Sanders will host a drive-in rally in Macomb County, Michigan — a Detroit suburb that voted Republican in 2016 and was instrumental in clinching the White House for President Donald Trump.

