Beefing for votes, ranching regulations at the forefront for one rancher

TUCSON, Ariz. — One industry that relies on the federal government’s regulations to operate is ranchers.

Dozens of ranches are scattered throughout Southern Arizona. You’ll find one on the outskirts of Bisbee, just feet away from Naco, Mexico.

“This ranch has been here for 125 years," said John Ladd.

Ladd and his family run the 16,000-acre cattle ranch and feed more than four thousand families each year.

He said this election he's supporting President Trump’s re-election because of the changes he made on federal regulations.

“A big plus for American producers to be able to export their cattle outside the US,” explained Ladd.

He said before there were restrictions and qualifications in place that led him and other ranchers to lose that market to a certain degree.

“Donald trump's administration has streamlined. Quite a few of the ones that were impeding any development of your private property and ground disturbance,” he explained.

The regulation was to protect endangered plants and animals. But on Ladd’s ranch, much of his property is well over 50 years old and the regulation was setting him back.

“We couldn't improve any of that infrastructure without going through a year process of qualifying that it was not significant,” he explained.

He’s also supporting the President because of his tough stance on immigration. He explained Border Patrol arrest immigrants and drug smugglers on his land weekly.

The ultimate fear Ladd has is that regulations will go back to the way they were before president trump took office if he isn't re-elected. However, not all ranchers agree.

On former vice president Joe Biden’s website, he has a plan on how he plans to support rural America, which includes “standi[ng] up for American farmers, ranchers, and fishers."

The plan outlines the following:

