Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr told the Associated Press that federal agents have followed up on numerous complaints and tips they've received, but have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Barr's comments come as President Donald Trump continues to seek legal action to overturn election results in states won by president-elect Joe Biden. The Trump campaign has alleged widespread voter fraud in those lawsuits but has provided little evidence to prove the claim.

The comments also come a month after Barr directed the Department of Justice to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities in the days after the election.

Barr, who has proven to be one of Trump's most staunch defenders in his current stint as Attorney General, questioned the security of mail-in ballots of the summer.

Several of the closest contested states from last month's election — including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin — have already certified the results of their election.