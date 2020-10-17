Menu

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail Wednesday in Philadelphia

AP
In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-16 22:41:41-04

Former president Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail, for his former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Obama is heading to Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The former president was in Philadelphia in August to deliver an address to the Democratic national Convention from the Museum of the American Revolution.

Details of the campaign stop have not been released yet. It will be Obama’s first in-person campaign event for Biden. The former president has participated in digital campaign efforts through the pandemic.

He also has been spending 2020 finishing up his presidential memoir, according to NPR, which will be released in November.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.