Barack Obama hits the campaign trail Wednesday in Philadelphia

Former president Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail, for his former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Obama is heading to Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The former president was in Philadelphia in August to deliver an address to the Democratic national Convention from the Museum of the American Revolution.

Details of the campaign stop have not been released yet. It will be Obama’s first in-person campaign event for Biden. The former president has participated in digital campaign efforts through the pandemic.