Trump to challenge vote in Georgia, maintains a narrow lead

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Georgia remains uncalled in the 2020 election as the state has become one of the top battlegrounds in this year’s election.

Donald Trump held a 1.2% advantage in the state with 96% of the expected vote in. Trump is holding a 60,000-vote lead in Georgia, but the race there could tighten.

Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reported that Trump would legally challenge the county in Georgia despite maintaining a slight lead.

Trump won the state by 5% in 2016. The last time a Democrat won Georgia was in 1992 when Bill Clinton narrowly defeated George H.W. Bush by .5%.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at least 240,000 votes remained uncounted. But many of those votes are mail-in votes from the Atlanta area, which is expected to help Joe Biden make up some ground.

“My team has sent reminders to counties to get all -- we repeat all of our results counted today,” Raffensperger said on Wednesday. “Every legal vote will count. And right now we have about 200,000 ballots that left to be counted with the absentee ballot process of which counties worked on scanning those as many as they could. And then they're also about 40 to 50,000 early votes that need to be counted. Every legal vote will be counted."

A significant number of the remaining votes are coming from DeKalb and Cobb Counties, which are Atlanta suburbs, and Chatham County, which is where Savannah is. Biden carried DeKalb County with 83% of the vote. Cobb County is also a strong Biden county, with Biden carrying 55% of the vote there. In Chatham County, Biden is leading with 55% of the vote. Mail-in votes are generally even stronger for Biden.

Richard Barron, a Fulton County election official, told reporters he expect that Fulton County will add 32,000 votes by the end of the night. Fulton County was overwhelmingly carried by Biden.

