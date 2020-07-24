Menu

At 88, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes 2nd comeback bid

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The taxpayer tab for the racial profiling case focusing on former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols is expected to reach $178 million by the summer of 2021.
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio is trying to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years. He faces his former second-in-command in the Aug. 4 Republican primary in what has become his second comeback bid.

The 88-year-old lawman was unseated in the 2016 sheriff’s race and was trounced in a 2018 U.S. Senate race. He has vowed to bring back immigration patrols, a complex of jail tents and his other trademarks that were done away with by the courts or his successor.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Paul Penzone, who crushed Arpaio in 2016.

