Arizona's largest county certifies Biden win over Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of Arizona's most populous county have certified election results that show Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race and set the stage for state leaders to certify results once one holdout county follows suit next week.

The five-member Maricopa County Board of Supervisors acted Friday after lawsuits backed by the Republican Party and others supporting President Donald Trump failed to halt the normally routine action.

One Democrat and four Republicans on the Phoenix-based board voted unanamously to accept the election results.

Protesters marched outside the board chambers urging members not to approve the canvass.