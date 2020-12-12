Arizona's 11 Democrat presidential electors a diverse group

PHOENIX (AP) — When Arizona's 11 presidential electors meet Monday to formally vote for Democrat Joe Biden they'll be the focus of intense scrutiny during what is normally an afterthought in America's elections.

Arizona's electors are a diverse group of Democrats chosen by party officials to formalize their rare victory in the state.

Representing the party are three tribal leaders, a Latina mayor, three labor union leaders, an openly gay Latino county supervisor, a Black member of the state utility regulation commission, the president of a county NAACP chapter and the state party chair, Felecia Rotellini.