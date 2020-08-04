Menu

Arizona voters head to polls for GOP, Democratic primaries

GOP seeks to flip Arizona US House seat
Posted at 10:24 PM, Aug 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-04 01:24:08-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will be in the national spotlight in November as a presidential battleground and the home of one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the country.

But Tuesday's primary features few big-ticket contests.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally faces a long shot challenge from businessman Daniel McCarthy.

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly faces only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination.

Most Arizona voters who plan to cast a ballot have already done so.

But those showing up to vote in-person will find it looks different than elections of the past as the tradition of casting a ballot adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic.

