Arizona Supreme Court denies GOP bid to inspect more ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a request from the state's GOP chairwoman to inspect more ballots in her lawsuit that seeks to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona.

The decision upheld the dismissal of Chairwoman Kelli Ward's lawsuit challenging certain ballots in metro Phoenix.

The justices said Ward didn't present evidence of misconduct and that the margin between President Donald Trump and Biden wasn't small enough to trigger a recount, even with the small number of votes Trump could have lost due to problems in ballot processing.

They cited case law that concludes the validity of elections isn't voided by honest mistakes.

