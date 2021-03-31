Menu

Arizona Senate hires firms to re-count 2.1M Maricopa ballots

Republicans who control the Arizona Senate have hired four firms to re-count all 2.1 million ballots cast in the state’s most populous county to ensure that President Joe Biden’s November win was legitimate. Photo via AP.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 31, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Senate have hired four firms to re-count all 2.1 million ballots cast in the state’s most populous county to ensure that President Joe Biden’s November win was legitimate.

Senate President Karen Fann’s announcement on Wednesday comes more than a month after a judge ruled the Senate can access Maricopa County’s ballots and ballot tabulation equipment. Fann and Senate Republicans had been pushing to do their own audit of the election results for months.

There's no evidence of any major problems with the election in Arizona or other battleground states where former President Donald Trump lost.

