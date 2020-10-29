Menu

Arizona sees massive turnout, smooth process in early voting

Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 17:31:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) —Despite massive turnout, early voting is going smoothly in the battleground state of Arizona.

Maricopa County, the nation’s second-largest voting jurisdiction, where a majority of the state’s population lives, has processed over 1.2 million ballots, surpassing the 2016 general election total of early votes cast.

Most of the votes come via mail ballots, which can be mailed or dropped off at secure drop boxes and voting locations around the county.

The county recorder's office began tabulation last week. A big turnout will test the county's elections department, which was revamped with more staff and new machines last year.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

