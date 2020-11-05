Arizona race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump narrows after latest election results

The Maricopa County Elections Department released another batch of results early Thursday morning, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

There are about 275,000 ballots still to count, plus provisional ballots, Maricopa County said in a tweet. In total, 1.7 million ballots were cast in the county.

The county released an earlier batch of results at 7 p.m. The next results will not be released until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, officials said.

In the latest results, which consisted of 62,000 ballots, 35,911 went to President Donald Trump and 25,128 went to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer.

Currently, Biden leads Trump in the state, 50% to 48%, with nearly 69,000 votes separated between them.

Here are the current standings of other high-profile races in Arizona:

U.S. Senator: Mark Kelly leads Martha McSally, 52%-48%

Mark Kelly leads Martha McSally, 52%-48% Prop 208 (Invest in Ed): Yes leads no, 52% to 48%.

Yes leads no, 52% to 48%. Maricopa County Attorney: Julie Gunningle and Allister Adel are in a tight race, tied at 50%.

Julie Gunningle and Allister Adel are in a tight race, tied at 50%. Maricopa County Sheriff: Paul Penzone leads Jerry Sheridan, 57% to 43%.

Paul Penzone leads Jerry Sheridan, 57% to 43%. U.S. Rep. District No. 6: David Schweikert leads Hiral Tipireni, 51% to 49%.

The Associated Press and Fox News Channel have both projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Arizona. ABC News and other major news networks have not projected a winner in the state.

The AP also projected that Mark Kelly would defeat Sen. Martha McSally for U.S. Senate.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former Gov. Jan Brewer, and the director of communication for Sen. Martha McSally, have all pushed back on those projections, asking voters and media outlets to wait until all votes have been counted.

KGUN 9 is not making projections regarding local or national races and is relying on the Associated Press.

