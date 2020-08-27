Menu

Arizona governor in Washington for Trump's convention speech

Doug Ducey
Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 27, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is flying to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of President Donald Trump to watch the president’s Republican nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

The governor’s office announced that Ducey and his wife, Angela, will attend Thursday night’s White House event that culminates the Republican National Convention.

Ducey has increasingly embraced the president, praising him for helping Arizona’s fight against the coronavirus and recently appearing at a Trump campaign rally in Yuma. The Republican governor met with Trump at the White House early this month to accept the president’s praise for lower virus numbers in the state.

