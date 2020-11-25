Arizona GOP chief files suit seeking ballot inspection

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward filed a lawsuit seeking an inspection of both mail-in ballot signatures and duplicated ballots in metro Phoenix.

The lawsuit against President-elect Joe Biden's 11 electors in Arizona alleged some suburbs on the southeastern edge of Maricopa County had an unusually high number of duplicated ballots _ and that the results in that area were inconsistent with voter registration and historical voting data.

The Biden campaign declined to comment. Ward's lawsuit marks the fifth election challenge filed in Maricopa County since Nov. 3.

No evidence of fraud or hacking of voting machines has emerged during this election in Arizona.