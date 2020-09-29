ARIZONA DEBATE SCHEDULE: PBS to host debates ahead of November election

Arizona PBS will be hosting debates between candidates for multiple offices ahead of the November election.

The debates are set to take place at the Arizona PBS studios in September and October.

The first debate will take place Monday, Sept. 28 for Congressional District 3. The following debates include those for the Corporation Commission, Congressional District 8, U.S. Senate, Congressional District 1, Maricopa County Sheriff and Congressional District 9.

Arizona PBS says, "the incumbent candidates from District 4, 5 and 6 have not responded to repeated requests to schedule a debate. The incumbent candidate from District 7 has respectfully declined to debate his opponent."

Here's the full schedule of debates:

Sept. 28 – Congressional District 3

Raul Grijalva/Daniel Wood

Length of debate: 30 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ and Maria Polletta, Arizona Republic

Sept. 30 – Corporation Commission (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)

Length of debate: 60 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderator: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS

Oct. 5 – Congressional District 8

Debbie Lesko/Michael Muscato

Length of debate: 60 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic

Oct. 6 – U.S. Senate (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)

Martha McSally/ Mark Kelly

Length of debate: 90 minutes

Airs LIVE on Arizona PBS from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Moderators: Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; Lorraine Rivera, Arizona Public Media; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic; and Ted Simons, Arizona PBS

Oct. 8 – Congressional District 1

Tom O'Halleran/ Tiffany Shedd

Length of debate: 30 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

Oct. 9 – Maricopa County Sheriff

Length of debate: 30 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

Oct. 13 – Congressional District 9

Greg Stanton/Dave Giles

Length of debate: 30 minutes

Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic