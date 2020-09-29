Menu

ARIZONA DEBATE SCHEDULE: PBS to host debates ahead of November election

Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 11:16:22-04

Arizona PBS will be hosting debates between candidates for multiple offices ahead of the November election.

The debates are set to take place at the Arizona PBS studios in September and October.

FULL COVERAGE: KGUN 9 Election 2020 Coverage

The first debate will take place Monday, Sept. 28 for Congressional District 3. The following debates include those for the Corporation Commission, Congressional District 8, U.S. Senate, Congressional District 1, Maricopa County Sheriff and Congressional District 9.

Arizona PBS says, "the incumbent candidates from District 4, 5 and 6 have not responded to repeated requests to schedule a debate. The incumbent candidate from District 7 has respectfully declined to debate his opponent."

Here's the full schedule of debates:

Sept. 28 – Congressional District 3
Raul Grijalva/Daniel Wood
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ and Maria Polletta, Arizona Republic

Sept. 30 – Corporation Commission (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)
Length of debate: 60 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderator: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS

Oct. 5 – Congressional District 8
Debbie Lesko/Michael Muscato
Length of debate: 60 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic

Oct. 6 – U.S. Senate (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)
Martha McSally/ Mark Kelly
Length of debate: 90 minutes
Airs LIVE on Arizona PBS from 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Moderators: Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; Lorraine Rivera, Arizona Public Media; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic; and Ted Simons, Arizona PBS

Oct. 8 – Congressional District 1
Tom O'Halleran/ Tiffany Shedd
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

Oct. 9 – Maricopa County Sheriff
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

Oct. 13 – Congressional District 9
Greg Stanton/Dave Giles
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

