ARIZONA DEBATE SCHEDULE: PBS to host debates ahead of November election

Arizona PBS will be hosting debates between candidates for multiple offices ahead of the November election.
The debates are set to take place at the Arizona PBS studios in September and October.
The first debate will take place Monday, Sept. 28 for Congressional District 3. The following debates include those for the Corporation Commission, Congressional District 8, U.S. Senate, Congressional District 1, Maricopa County Sheriff and Congressional District 9.
Arizona PBS says, "the incumbent candidates from District 4, 5 and 6 have not responded to repeated requests to schedule a debate. The incumbent candidate from District 7 has respectfully declined to debate his opponent."
Here's the full schedule of debates:
Sept. 28 – Congressional District 3
Raul Grijalva/Daniel Wood
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ and Maria Polletta, Arizona Republic
Sept. 30 – Corporation Commission (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)
Length of debate: 60 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderator: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS
Oct. 5 – Congressional District 8
Debbie Lesko/Michael Muscato
Length of debate: 60 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic
Oct. 6 – U.S. Senate (sponsored by Citizen Clean Elections Commission)
Martha McSally/ Mark Kelly
Length of debate: 90 minutes
Airs LIVE on Arizona PBS from 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Moderators: Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; Lorraine Rivera, Arizona Public Media; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic; and Ted Simons, Arizona PBS
Oct. 8 – Congressional District 1
Tom O'Halleran/ Tiffany Shedd
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic
Oct. 9 – Maricopa County Sheriff
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic
Oct. 13 – Congressional District 9
Greg Stanton/Dave Giles
Length of debate: 30 minutes
Airs on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Moderators: Ted Simons, Arizona PBS; Steve Goldstein, KJZZ; and Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic