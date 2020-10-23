Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arizona courts ready for late Election Day legal wrangling

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-23 12:05:46-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top judge is ordering state trial courts in each county to remain open until polls close on Election Day so they can handle last-minute filings in possible election-related cases.

Thursday's order from Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel says the Superior Courts and their clerks’ offices need to remain open and available “to ensure prompt consideration of any legal dispute regarding voting.”

Brutinel also ordered the Superior Courts to notify the clerks of the state Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court if they receive an election-related case.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.