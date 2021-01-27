Menu

Arizona county votes to audit election that saw Biden win

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to hire two firms to audit election equipment and software used in the November election.

But a key member of the state Senate who has demanded access to election machines and data to conduct his own review says he's not satisfied. The board's vote came after months of unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans who question President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.

The Republican-dominated board defended the accuracy of the county’s election results while acknowledging that a full audit may help dispel what members called “disinformation” about their accuracy.

