Arizona counties can start counting early ballots now

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona counties can now start tabulating early ballots in a year that's already producing massive turnout.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says it will start counting 645,000 ballots that it's received either by mail, drop box or in-person early voting.

That's roughly 75% more ballots the county had to count during the same timeframe in the 2016 general election.

Arizona is a battleground state where the race for the Senate could flip to Democrats this year.

Maricopa County, where a majority of the state's population lives, is expecting record turnout and has 2.6 million eligible voters.