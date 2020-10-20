Menu

Arizona counties can start counting early ballots now

<p><span class="metadata" id="ucWireImageMetadata_lblCaption">Ballots in Arapahoe County, Colorado on Nov. 4, 2014. (Received via CNN Capture)</span></p>
Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 20, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona counties can now start tabulating early ballots in a year that's already producing massive turnout.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says it will start counting 645,000 ballots that it's received either by mail, drop box or in-person early voting.

That's roughly 75% more ballots the county had to count during the same timeframe in the 2016 general election.

Arizona is a battleground state where the race for the Senate could flip to Democrats this year.

Maricopa County, where a majority of the state's population lives, is expecting record turnout and has 2.6 million eligible voters.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

