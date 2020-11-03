Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arizona Attorney General's Office: 18 stolen mail-in ballots returned to voters in Glendale, Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Arizona Attorney General's Office
The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Tuesday, Election Day, that 18 unopened mail-in ballots were found under a rock last week in Glendale and have since been hand-delivered back to their intended recipients.
Arizona Attorney General's Office: 18 stolen mail-in ballots returned to voters in Glendale, Arizona
Arizona Attorney General's Office: 18 stolen mail-in ballots returned to voters in Glendale, Arizona
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 18:14:17-05

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Tuesday, Election Day, that 18 unopened mail-in ballots were found under a rock last week in Glendale and have since been hand-delivered back to their intended recipients.

Investigators believe the 18 ballots were stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood in the area of 107th and Northern avenues, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

The ballots were found Friday, Oct. 30, hidden under a rock on the side of the road near 99th and Glendale avenues, the AG's office said.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, investigators and the Glendale police department hand-delivered those ballots to their registered voters.

It is possible that there could be more victims, the AG's office said.

The Glendale Police Department, in an edited video posted Tuesday to their Facebook page, identified the worker who found the ballots as Brayan Ruiz. The video also showed clips from the body-cam video of the Glendale police officers returning the ballots to those registered voters.

No arrests have been made and a motive is unknown. Suspect information was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Attorney General's Election Integrity Unit at www.azag.gov/criminal/eiu or via email, EIU@azag.gov.

Registered voters in Maricopa County who submitted early ballots or mail-in ballots can check the status of their ballot via the Maricopa County Election's Department website, BeBallotReady.vote.

Those living outside of Maricopa County, can check the status of their ballot via the Secretary of State's website, my.Arizona.vote.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.