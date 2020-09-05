Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arena to be used as voting center, dropoff site for ballots

items.[0].image.alt
BBB warns voters of election related scams
Posted at 9:26 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-05 00:26:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An arena that is the former home of Phoenix Suns will serve as a voting center and and a location to drop off early ballots for the Nov. 3 general election as NBA and the WNBA teams across the country encourage voter participation and push for social justice changes.

The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fair grounds in central Phoenix served as the Suns' playing venue from 1968 to 1991.

That's when the team moved to Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Talking Stick is expected to be unavailable to be used for election use because of renovations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections