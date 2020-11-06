All eyes are on ballots in Georgia, Pennsylvania

While Arizona and Nevada stopped releasing election results for the night, the vote tabulation continued into the early morning hours on Friday with the expectation that Joe Biden could take a lead in the states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

As of 1:45 a.m. Friday, Donald Trump saw his sizable leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia dwindle to a fraction of 1 percent. In Pennsylvania, a state he led by as much as 700,000 votes on Election Night, Trump led Biden by nearly 18,000 votes as of 2 a.m. ET. Trump entered Thursday with a 184,000 vote advantage.

In Georgia, Trump’s lead was down to 1,267. He began Thursday with a 33,000 vote lead.

While Trump took to the White House briefing room dais to declare the election was being stolen from him, the reality is that Trump did poorly in mail-in votes. While Trump dominated Biden in votes cast on Election Day, Biden led mail-in voting in Pennsylvania by a 3-to-1 margin, and he led mail-in votes by a 2-to-1 ledger in Georgia. The two states largely completed their Election Day tabulations on Wednesday, allowing Biden to comeback ever since.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s Office said that 163,000 mail-in votes remain uncounted in Pennsylvania. Of those, 58,000 remain in Philadelphia, where Biden is winning the mail-in vote by a 10-to-1 margin.

Biden needs to win 56% of the remaining mail-in votes in Pennsylvania to take the lead in the state.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Secretary of State said 14,000 mail-in votes remained uncounted in the state. After results from Forsyth County processed, that number dropped to under 12,000. Biden needs to win 55% of the remaining mail-in vote in Georgia to pass Trump for the lead.

Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. Georgia also likely gives Biden a win as the Associated Press previously projected Biden would win Arizona, although Biden’s lead has narrowed to just 1.5% there.

While dozens of workers in Philadelphia remained busy counting votes, Clayton County, Georgia, also became the center of election attention late Thursday and into Friday. The county, which heavily supported Biden, was still actively counting votes as other counties decided to rest for the night.