Alaska lawmaker visits site of partisan Arizona audit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker says he plans to use his legislative office account to pay for a trip to Arizona to visit a partisan audit of the 2020 election.

Rep. David Eastman told the Anchorage Daily News the trip was on behalf of his constituents. The Wasilla Republican says he wasn’t aware of any other Alaska legislators attending the proceedings. Some legislators from other states have recently attended.

The Alaska Legislature is in a special session, though floor and committee action has been limited as negotiators try to reach a budget deal.

