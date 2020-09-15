50 days to Election Day: Here are some important dates to remember

November is almost here. Do you know your voter status?

In order to participate in one of the most talked-about elections of the decade, you'll need to get some things done before it's too late.

GUIDE: Everything Arizona voters need to know for 2020 election

You'll need to register, request a ballot if you'd prefer to fill out your ballot at home, make sure you send it in on time, and know where your voting location is.

Here's some dates to mark on your calendars:

October 5, 2020:

That's the last day you can register to vote

To register online, head to ServiceArizona or, you can go through your county's elections department website.

You may not remember if you've already registered, and that's OK. You can check your voter status at my.arizona.vote.

October 7, 2020:

Day one of Early Voting.

Polls open across Arizona for voters who want to get their ballot in before election day.

Mail-in-ballots, or "absentee" ballots are also sent out via USPS.

You can vote in-person from October 7 - November 3.

October 23, 2020:

Is the last day to request a ballot by mail.

However, USPS recommends requesting one at least 15 days before Election day, October 19.

October 24, 2020:

Weekend in-person voting starts

October 27, 2020:

If you plan to vote by mail, USPS recommends you send that ballot back at least seven days before election day.

November 3, 2020:

Election Day! Make sure your ballot is either already in the mail, placed in a secure drop box, or turned in at any voting center before 7 p.m. Any ballots not with the elections department at that time won't be counted. Even if it's postmarked on Election Day.

Maricopa County elections officials say they don't wait to get your ballot in the mail though. Elections department employees go to to the USPS distribution center to pick them up, to make sure they get in on time. Elections officials will do a final sweep just before 7 p.m. to make sure they've collected every ballot at the distribution center, to get counted,

There are also more options than ever before to cast your ballot.

On top of already in place mail-in options, voters can hand in their ballots in person at any voting location in their county, or place in any secure drop box.

In Maricopa County, voters who'd rather vote at the polls can now choose from more than 150 voting centers. In the past, voters used to be assigned a voting location.

You can also track your ballot, and watch as it moves through the system.

Fill out a form here, or you can text "JOIN" to 628-683.