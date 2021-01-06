5 weapons recovered, 13 arrested at DC protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.

The mostly maskless crowd stormed the Capitol earlier Wednesday as lawmakers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. One person was shot; their condition is unknown.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack a riot.

According to CNN, at least two explosive devices were also found around D.C. amid riots at the Capitol.

Federal law enforcement says both were real explosive devices and were rendered safe. One was found at the U.S. Capitol complex and the other at the Republican National Committee offices.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials were working their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible.

Police were in full riot gear. They moved down the West steps, clashing with demonstrators.

Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier declared a 6 p.m. curfew.

That curfew is in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

"If you are found to be in violation of the curfew, police will be required to take immediate action," Chief Contee said during a press conference."