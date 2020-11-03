Menu

2 of Arizona's 9 House races could turn into nailbiters

2019-10-29 City ballot challenge-ballots.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 11:33:19-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters can expect a few nail-biters with nine members of Arizona’s U.S. House delegation up for reelection on Tuesday’s ballot.

For the first time in a decade, Arizona Democrats have a realistic shot at winning one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts. Democrat Dr.

Hiral Tipirneni is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. Democrats also are on guard in the 1st District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran faces a spirited challenge from Eloy farmer Tiffany Shedd. Chances appear slim for other districts to be flipped.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

