2,500 ballots to be inspected in suit by Arizona GOP chief

PHOENIX (AP) — County officials agreed to expand their inspection of certain ballots in metro Phoenix being challenged in a Republican lawsuit that seeks to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward filed a lawsuit contesting the election results and is looking for irregularities among ballots that were duplicated by officials because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or couldn’t be tabulated.

She requested a broader ballot examination after an inspection of 100 duplicated ballots found two instances in which votes cast for Trump were canceled.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the lawsuit is a “fishing expedition” that doesn’t make any fraud claims.