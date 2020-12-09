TUSD will start Spring semester with remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified said the governing board allowed Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo to make the call how the district will conduct instruction at the start of the spring semester.

"I will not be recommending an opening of hybrid or in-person learning on January 4th," Trujillo said.

Trujillo said the district will remain entirely remote.

"TUSD will be opening up the second semester on January 4th fully online."

The district said allowing Trujillo to make the call was based on local health metrics.

"Rates of transmission in the community are at a category of widespread status."

While he said transmissions are low on campus, what happens in Tucson could happen at schools in his district.

On Tuesday, Trujillo also reported the Arizona Department of Health Service will begin COVID testing for students and staff and their families.

"They will be providing staff and contact-tracing teams to the district to be able to facilitate a weekly testing 'super site,' if you will, at Hi Corbett Field."

So, will the district set a date to return to in-person learning?

Dr. Trujillo made it clear: not any time soon.

"At this particular time, I have no identified start date for the return of in-person learning or hybrid instruction."

Winter break begins on December 21st.