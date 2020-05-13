Menu

TUSD to hold modified graduation ceremonies

Posted at 6:23 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 21:23:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Unified School District will move forward with in-person graduation ceremonies, but there will be safety protocols put in place.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo announced the ceremonies will take place June 25 and 26.

He added that students and attendees will be required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines such as staying six to eight feet apart.

A venue for the modified ceremonies have not yet been set, according to Dr. Trujillo.

TUSD has asked all students to use their own caps and gowns, rather than borrow them.

