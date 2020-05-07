TUSD talks graduation ceremonies for seniors in June

TUCSON, Ariz. — 10 of TUSD's 14 high school programs will graduate seniors this year.

"For our district, we never took an in-person graduation off the table," Leslie Lenhart said.

Lenhart, the District's Communications Director, said the COVID-19 outbreak adjusted, but didn't cancel, their plans.

"Dr. Trujillo always said he was going to wait until May 1st to see where we were."

It was on May 1st, last Friday, the district announced it's intent to give 3,200 graduating seniors a formal, in person, ceremony.

"We have some prospective plans that we're going to try to put in place," Lenhart said.

Lenhart said a committee will meet with the Pima County Health Department to figure out if and how 10 separate ceremonies could happen.

"We have not gotten all of the details of everything that they'd be looking for us to do."

She said the first conversations were held Wednesday about the logistics of what would probably be the largest single gathering of people in Tucson, in more than a month.

"How many people will participate? How many people can be in the room at the same time? It's just too early to tell at this point."

The aim, Lenhart said, is solely to recognize the work of their graduating seniors.

"Whether it's one by one or in very small groups, them come up to the stage or near the stage so that they could get their diploma."

As far as a timeline, Lenhart said it could be several weeks before any details of these ceremonies would be determined.

If a plan is made and executed, the first ceremonies would begin just a month after they were originally scheduled.

"We're looking to do them towards the end of June."

KGUN9 will have details about graduation ceremonies at TUSD when they're available.