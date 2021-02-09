Menu

TUSD set to discuss a return to campuses

Tucson Unified School District families will find out the results of a parent survey on a return to campus.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Feb 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District families will find out the results of a parent survey on a return to campus.

TUSD is the only district in Pima County that has remained remote-only, since the start of the pandemic.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says the district and board will be discussing potential start dates.

Parents weighed in on various learning models, that include remote-only, hybrid and full-time in-person learning.

Trujillo says the parent survey will guide their decision, as well as COVID health metrics and vaccine availability for staff.

