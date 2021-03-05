TUSD plans to make schools safe ahead of in-person classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With or without an order from Governor Doug Ducey, Tucson Unified School District said it was ready to start teaching students on campus by later this month.

"We were already in full compliance and alignment with the Governor's executive order."

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said the district has been preparing plans to re-open it's schools since mid-February.

Now begins the process of making schools a sanitary environment, starting with the purchase of 4,000 air purifiers.

"For every single classroom and common space in the entire district, every campus, every building."

Trujillo said the district spent $1.5 million dollars on the purifiers that reduce, not remove, harmful elements in the air.

"We also began distribution, Monday of this week, of over 50,000 N95 masks to every single employee in the district."

Trujillo said the district is still subject to the guidelines of the Pima County Health Department.

"If we have a case positive, we're still going to send a student home, we're still going to send an employee home, we're still going to require quarantining."

In a letter sent to parents Thursday evening, he said they'll have until March 10th to decide whether their child will learn in class or virtually.

Trujillo added that in-person learning is expected to start the week of March 22nd.