TUSD largest school on Auditor General financial risk list

TUCSON, Ariz.--Not good news for Tucson's largest school district.

The Arizona Auditor General listed 13 districts in higher financial risk than others.

Tucson Unified School District is on that list, by far the largest one.

3 elementary districts in Cochise county are included; Pierce, Elfrida, and Double Adobe.

The report covers last school year, so the pandemic impact is not factored in.

Meaning the districts are likely in worse financial shape because of enrollment loss.

Factors include, whether budget reserves are used up and a district is spending more than it receives