TUSD Governing Board votes to raise property taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "As tax payers yourselves, how could you consider such additional burdens," one taxpayer asked Tucson Unified's Governing Board.

It's just a sample of what district leaders heard from taxpayers on Tuesday, among those opposed were protesters.

The Governing Board voted to raise taxes on properties within the district from $2.18 to $4.84.

An unwelcome development for some residents who addressed the board.

"Especially in these times during a serious pandemic and all the millions and billions of dollars received through the federal cares act," said taxpayer, Mary Terry Schlitz.

Here's how it breaks for you: the result of Tuesday's tax increase will amount to an increase of about $2.65 for every $100,000 your home is worth.

You can break down according to the value of your home from there.

Tuesday's hearing on this issue called a 'truth in taxation hearing,' which requires input from the public.

"Why is the 'truth in taxation' hearing not prior to the public hearing," asked Schlitz.

Tucson Unified's Superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo addressed that question by reminding residents the district retains the right to tax them to cover its expenses.

"This is one of those categories of expenditures that we can do outside of an election."