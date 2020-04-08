Menu

TUSD decides who qualifies to graduate during COVID-19 affected academic year

Posted: 10:23 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-08 01:23:37-04
A school year affected by social distancing forces TUSD to determine who qualifies to graduate

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's a day students have waited for their entire academic careers: graduation.

One that's now a little different because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday TUSD's Board deciding to accept third quarter grades as end of the year grades.

That means students with at least a 'D' on the last day of classes will be eligible to graduate.

"I got a "D" in government, I got a "D" in economics, I got a "D" in my first quarter of second semester of senior English. It's not great, it's passing," TUSD Superintendent, Gabriel Trujillo, explained.

Also part of that proposal: a chance for students who weren't passing to raise their grade with the remaining time in the school year.

"You can complete this new work throughout the fourth quarter and it has the opportunity to increase your grade," Trujillo said.

The board approved the proposal Tuesday night.

