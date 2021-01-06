TUSD board discusses PPE, COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School Board met for the first time this year, with three new members sworn in.

Natalie Luna Rose, Sadie Shaw and Dr. Ravi Grivoisshah accepted their duties via video in Tuesday's virtual meeting.

A major topic discussed was the pandemic, the board members questioned Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo about vaccinating staff and wanted know about PPE levels and if teachers can get a stipend to cover it.

Superintendent Trujillo said "There is currently a shortage of N95 masks they are significantly more expensive than what we provide. We unfortunately only have enough masks to cover the health services team. Those are our nurses and nurses assistants who are up close with symptomatic individuals,"

Another topic mentioned in the meeting was vaccinations. The district said it is waiting for guidance from the county to start the vaccination process.

Board members also heard from some parents who wanted to continue hybrid learning, while others want their kids back on campus

Trujillo said if classes are back to normal by next fall and if the district can hold a graduation in-person, the class of 2020 will be invited participate.