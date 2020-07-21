Some Southern Arizona teachers say it's too soon to return to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dozens of Southern Arizona teachers think it’s too soon to be in the classroom.

“At this point, I do not feel that teachers should be going back in the classroom and that’s based on the data that we’re seeing in our county,“ said Alicia Darden.

Darden works for the Tucson Unified School District and has been teaching for 16 years.

“My principal made the point that this year will be important. It really is. In three years -- what are we going to do with these third graders who are kindergarten this year and didn't really learn how to read as well as they could because of the situation," explained Darden.

That’s not the only challenge ahead.

“We’re just not in a safe place to be congregating in these tight spaces yet,” explained Sadia Khan.

Sadia Khan, another TUSD teacher, said social distancing and having the supplies needed will be a struggle.

They both agree this is their biggest fear.

“That I'll get sick, or that people around me. Get will get sick and people will die,” said Khan.

Khan dabbles with the thought of grief counselors for students. While Darden is thinking ahead in part because of her career.

“Medical power of attorney -- like my husband so you can make choices because I'm in the hospital and I can just talking to someone, but just informally talking to some of my brothers and sisters say hey here's my password for google photos just in case something happened I want you to be able to take care of that,” explained Darden.