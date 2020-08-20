Menu

School district hit by sickout resumes remote learning

Posted at 9:22 AM, Aug 20, 2020
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix school district forced by a teacher sickout to abandon plans for in-person learning this week is resuming virtual instruction only.

The J.O. Combs Unified School District board voted 4-1 Wednesday night to resume remote learning starting on Thursday. Superintendent Gregory Wyman says the district's board will meet again Aug. 27 to review updated state coronavirus metrics on reopening schools and again consider whether to resume in-person instruction.

The district dropped its plan to resume in-person learning this week and instead cancelled school for three days after teachers balked. Many said no Arizona counties met the state’s voluntary standards for in-person learning.

