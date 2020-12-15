Sahuarita Unified School District to provide free meals for students over winter break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In years past, no school meant no school lunches. As many things in 2020, school districts are doing things different and plan to feed their students over winter break.

"We just wanted to make sure that we continue to help and support our families," said Lizette Huie, Chief Financial Officer with Sahuarita Unified School District.

Huie said continuing to serve meals to kids felt like the right thing to do over the weeks-long break.

"We know that there is a growing need. Many people are out of work. Also, with kids being at home, we wanted to make sure our families have the opportunity to have healthy meals," said Huie.

Sahuarita Unified School District said they have made it a priority to serve nutritious food to students, even while some are learning remotely. The district's drive-up grab-and-go meal service started in the Spring. For the first time ever, they are trying it out over the holidays.

"Since the grab-and-go program started back in April, we served over 400,000 meals," said Huie.

Nearly 100 families have already signed up to pick up food over break. The program is free and available for every child. Students will receive enough meals for the entire week. On December 16, 23 and 30 parents can pickup their child's food at any of the following times or locations:



Wrightson Ridge School 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrightson Ridge School 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sopori Elementary School 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

"The way that we are serving them is either cold or frozen. They can just stick them in the freezer or refrigerator and warm them up," said Huie.

Sahuarita Unified will return from break remotely. This is a change-up from the hybrid plan their K-8th graders followed in December. The district said they can always count on having a meal whether they are learning from the classroom or at home.

"We'll continue the grab and go meals as a daily opportunity, like we did in the past, for remote learners," said Huie.