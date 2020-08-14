Menu

Rights group demands Arizona schools not ask citizenship

Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 14, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — A national Latino rights group has warned two Arizona school districts that their practice of asking about citizenship and Social Security numbers on enrollment forms violates a Supreme Court decision that ensures children have access to public education regardless of immigration status.

The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund said it sent the letters by certified mail and email Friday morning, demanding that Coolidge Unified School District in Pinal County east of Phoenix and St. Johns Unified School District in eastern Arizona’s Apache County revise their forms.

The high court’s 1982 Plyler v. Doe decision said citizenship should not be a factor in ensuring children get an education.

