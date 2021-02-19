Menu

Regents select new president of Northern Arizona University

Posted at 8:19 AM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 10:19:49-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents plans to appoint Jose Luis Cruz, executive vice chancellor and university provost of The City University of New York, as the next president of Northern Arizona University.

The board announced Thursday night that Cruz had “accepted the opportunity to be the next president of of NAU” and that the regents would approve contract terms and formally appoint Cruz at a subsequent meeting.

The regents previously announced interview invitations to Cruz and Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University. The NAU presidency opened up last fall when current President Rita Cheng announced she would not seek a contract extension.

