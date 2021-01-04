Pima JTED starts 2021 semester with online-only learning and new programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Switching to an entirely online platform in 2021 will be a challenge, according to Pima JTED Superintendent, Kathy Prather.

"In career and technical education, we really want to make sure that the students are able to demonstrate their knowledge," said Prather.

Prather said it is a challenge they have accepted. Students will have to demonstrate their knowledge entirely from home. Starting Monday, January 4, classes will be held online, after the majority of last semester was spent in a hybrid program.

"We invested heavily in software platforms. We did a lot research on what worked last Spring and what didn't work. We learned from other school districts across the country," said Prather.

Pima JTED is a career and technical education district. They partner with 14 public school districts. They give high school students the opportunity to earn credit and certifications in courses that may not typically be offered at their public school.

The district is offering two new programs in 2021: robotics and automation and pharmacy tech.

"The program is designed as a pathway. Students can go onto the University of Arizona, hopefully with some embedded credits that they earned in high school," said Prather.

Pima JTED partnered with the University of Arizona on their pharmacy tech program. Prather said the program intends to set students up for success at the university's College of Pharmacy.

"It really is a model of lifelong learning," said Prather.

To learn more about Pima JTED's new 2021 programs, click here.